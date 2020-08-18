Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Laurentian

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Laurentian in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.35 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

