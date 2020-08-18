Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up 3.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.37% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. 1,130,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,535. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,572 shares of company stock worth $18,838,882. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

