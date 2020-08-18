Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

MSFT stock opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.