Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Down 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.62% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

