Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

FMS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.45. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,355. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $220,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

