FunFair 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ABCC and Vebitcoin. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $37.84 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00136676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01814777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00191054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00134440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000159 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

