FY2020 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Lifted by Cormark

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.44. The company has a market cap of $740.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 312.33%.

In other news, Director William John Ward acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$58,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at C$411,141.15.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

