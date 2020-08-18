GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,216 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of GDS worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 2,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in GDS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. 61,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,805. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

