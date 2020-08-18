GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO Sells $533,364.46 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 33,377 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $533,364.46.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,460 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $13,899.20.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 992,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 3.07.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,835,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $13,757,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

