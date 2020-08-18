GeoDB 24-Hour Volume Tops $652,820.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $652,820.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00004909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.05 or 0.05607193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00046502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,437,000 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

