Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Sector Gamma AS’s 2nd Largest Position

Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 117.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 234,365 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 6.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225,651. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of -287.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

