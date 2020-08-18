Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 20,988 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 236.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.