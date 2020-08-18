Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 25,267 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the quarter. Autohome accounts for about 1.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.17% of Autohome worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. AJO LP bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 28.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATHM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

