Giverny Capital Inc. Acquires 45,266 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 573.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

