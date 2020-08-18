Giverny Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 6.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.33% of AMETEK worth $66,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 109.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $189,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,923.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,322 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.58. 967,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

