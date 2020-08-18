Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 254,201 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 254,201 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $25,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,304,000 after buying an additional 2,392,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after buying an additional 1,940,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,476,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,179,000 after buying an additional 1,667,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,784,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,421,000 after buying an additional 1,616,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $881,972.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. 1,397,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,758. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

