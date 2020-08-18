Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 26,734 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up approximately 3.1% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.52% of Five Below worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

