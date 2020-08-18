Giverny Capital Inc. Buys 64,022 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,022 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Services Group comprises 0.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.48% of Healthcare Services Group worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 515,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.