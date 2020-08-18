Giverny Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 256,926 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,534,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,006. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

