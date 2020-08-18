Giverny Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 9,507 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.46. 677,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,679. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

