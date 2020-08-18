Giverny Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Giverny Capital Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,833 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 3.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,192,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,541,055. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

