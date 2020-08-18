Giverny Capital Inc. Has $46 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up approximately 4.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.38% of NVR worth $46,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NVR by 15.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $51.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,595.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,327.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,222.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.