Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 4.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.22% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,815 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,923,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.69. 1,190,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

