Giverny Capital Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,697,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.86. 506,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

