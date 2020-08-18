Giverny Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Credit Acceptance accounts for about 0.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.39. 155,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.20 and a quick ratio of 21.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.32. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total value of $1,916,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,395 shares of company stock valued at $27,987,405 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

