Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 68,794 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 3.2% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $32,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

