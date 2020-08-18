Giverny Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $39.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,555.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,499.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,379.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

