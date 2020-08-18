Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 36,215 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Giverny Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 9.5% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of CarMax worth $95,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.63. 1,236,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,619. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

