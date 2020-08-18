Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Short Interest Update

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 120,600 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

ENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Global Eagle Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.