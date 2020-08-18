Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.20.

GPN stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.10. 2,387,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,122. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

