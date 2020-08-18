Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,724. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

