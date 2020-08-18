Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$115.00” Price Target for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $115.00 price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock valued at $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 308.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

