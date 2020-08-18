Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.80” Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €13.80 ($16.24) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CA. HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($19.39).

EPA:CA opened at €13.68 ($16.09) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.19. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

