Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 113,389 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113,389 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 6,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

