Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,483 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,258.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PEP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

