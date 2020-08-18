Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,050 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,025,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $192.56. 12,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.