Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDLNF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Greenland Minerals and Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Greenland Minerals and Energy Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It owns 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

