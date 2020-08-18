GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.59 or 0.05645928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00047048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GRMD is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.