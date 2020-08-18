Grid+ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,045.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $121,045.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.11 or 0.05652916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

GRID is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

