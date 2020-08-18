Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $29.48 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00004930 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin and Hotbit. Grin has a market capitalization of $29.48 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 50,021,280 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bisq, TradeOgre, KuCoin, Hotbit, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

