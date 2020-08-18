Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELF) Short Interest Update

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRELF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,824,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 3,270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRELF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Haier Electronics Group has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Haier Electronics Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haier Electronics Group Company Profile

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the Haier, Casarte, and Leader brands in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater and Water Purifier Business, and Channel Services Business.

