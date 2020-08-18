Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HAIN opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

