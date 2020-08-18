Happycoin Hits Market Cap of $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00777551 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012066 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00064902 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000996 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

