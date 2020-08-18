Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

