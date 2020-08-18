HCI Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,739 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,271% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $443.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HCI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

