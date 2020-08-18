HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 6th Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. HD Supply comprises about 5.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 1.63% of HD Supply worth $91,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,907,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock worth $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HDS stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,552. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.