Head-To-Head Analysis: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Tidewater (NASDAQ:SII)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Tidewater (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Tidewater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.94 $329.59 million $1.76 4.65 Tidewater $72.50 million 14.50 $10.20 million $0.04 1,030.00

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 10.62% 21.92% 6.97% Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LexinFintech and Tidewater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 7 0 3.00 Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $15.32, indicating a potential upside of 87.23%. Tidewater has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.78%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Tidewater.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Tidewater on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Tidewater

