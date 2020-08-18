Head to Head Comparison: Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) & AgriVest Americas (NYSE:NXCN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -2.96, meaning that its share price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -41.27% -45.40% -23.07% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tufin Software Technologies and AgriVest Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and AgriVest Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 3.11 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -9.80 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AgriVest Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats AgriVest Americas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

