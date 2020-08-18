Heico (HEI.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.36. Heico has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.