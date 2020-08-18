Heico (HEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heico (NYSE:HEI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heico to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HEI opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,512,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,626. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

